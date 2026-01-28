A new road toll is coming to Belgium – and the Dutch aren’t happy about the cost

llustration picture shows a police control point during a visit to Lanaken, neighbouring town of the Dutch city Maastricht. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A new toll is set to be introduced to make both domestic and international road users pay to access parts of Belgium’s road network. The aim is to introduce a ‘vignette’ (toll sticker) system, similar to the one currently in place in Switzerland.

Discussions between Wallonia and Flanders over the introduction of a road toll are in their final stages, according to RTBF. There were plans to introduce a similar toll about 20 years ago, but they fell through.

'Simply common sense'

The Walloon Minister of Mobility, François Desquesnes (Les Engagés), confirmed on Wednesday Wallonia's intention to move forward "as quickly as possible" with the plans. According to Desquesnes, Wallonia is planning to introduce a digital vignette, valid for a maximum period of one year.

“Today, in two-thirds of European countries, when you use a road, you have to contribute to the use of the network,” the minister said in during a recent plenary session of the regional parliament.

“In Belgium, there is only one tunnel, in Antwerp, which is a toll road. Everything else is free, except for Belgian taxpayers. Every year, Wallonia invests several hundred million euros in road infrastructure.

“Finding other sources of funding is simply common sense. And that is why we are working with Flanders, and I hope tomorrow with Brussels, to implement a vignette system regulated by the European Union.”

According to Belga News Agency, the cost to Belgian motorists “could be offset by an adjustment to the existing road tax”.

Complaints in the Netherlands

The plans are causing consternation among Belgium’s neighbours. In the Netherlands, eyebrows have been raised over the reported cost of the vignette.

Caretaker Dutch Infrastructure Minister Robert Tieman said last week he was “surprised” by the price of the vignette reported in Belgian media, saying that a rate of €100 per year seems “rather high”.

However, the minister said he was “open to discussion” with his Belgian counterpart. “I need to get more information on whether alternative approaches exist. Paying based on usage is acceptable, but it has to be proportional,” he said.

Dutch road users are also unhappy about the cost. In an interview with BN De Stem, one motorist said, “If the price were reasonable, I would understand. But 100 euros? That's another story!”

Another motorist complained about the poor quality of Belgium’s roads. “Do we have to pay for these roads in such poor condition?” they asked.

An old idea makes a comeback

Belgium has come close to introducing a road vignette before, only to see plans crumble at the last minute – thanks in part to a Dutch intervention.

The introduction of a road vignette was included in the coalition agreement of the Flemish Government in 2004. Subsequently, the Brussels and Walloon Governments also expressed their support for the idea.

After much deliberation, the three regional governments agreed on the cost of the vignette and on the distribution of the income. The vignette was supposed to be introduced in 2009.

However, after legal objections that the road vignette might not pass the test of European regulations and after strong criticism from the Netherlands, the Flemish Minister-President Yves Leterme (CD&V) at the time buried the idea in March 2007 during a visit to the Netherlands.

