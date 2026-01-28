Human remains found in bushland Australia revive search for missing Belgian tourist

ATTENTION EDITORS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, MANDATORY CREDIT TASMANIA POLICE This photo, released on Wednesday 28 June 2023, by the Tesmania police shows undated file of Celine Cremer, a Belgian woman missing on the island of Tasmania, Australia. BELGA PHOTO FEDERAL POLICE

Human remains have been discovered in the Waratah region on Tasmania’s west coast, where Belgian tourist Céline Cremer went missing in 2023, Australian police confirmed on Wednesday.

Cremer, 31, disappeared on 17 June 2023 after being last seen in the village of Waratah, about ten kilometres from Philosopher Falls. Her car was found parked near the trailhead leading to the natural site.

Local police conducted extensive searches for weeks but were unable to locate her. In December, Cremer's smartphone was discovered about 60 metres away from the last recorded coordinates during a search led by her friends and authorities.

Since then, volunteers and her loved ones have continued their search efforts in the area. A volunteer recently found the human remains and alerted the police, officials told the local media outlet ABC News.

Authorities stated that forensic analysis is required to establish the identity of the remains. Cremer's family has been informed, and police are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday regarding the discovery.

Related News