Young Belgian father accused of causing multiple fractures to his three-month-old baby

Credit: Unsplash

The young father has gone on trial and is accused of causing serious harm to his baby.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, a 28-year-old father from Rijkevorsel, near Antwerp, is accused of causing multiple fractures to his three-month-old baby by biting and hitting him.

The child was found to have suffered between seven and nine broken bones, including a fractured femur and collarbone, while being treated in hospital in March 2025.

Doctors reportedly said some injuries were old and others more recent, raising concerns of repeated trauma.

The public prosecutor told the court in Turnhout that the father had admitted losing control while trying to calm his crying baby.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, one injury was caused when he forced the child down onto a changing mat, while another occurred when he squeezed the baby tightly in an attempt to stop him crying. Medical experts said the injuries were the result of significant force.

Prosecutors are seeking a 12-month suspended prison sentence for intentional assault and injury.

While acknowledging the father did not intend to harm his child and has since sought psychological help, the prosecution said he should have realised sooner that he could not cope and should have asked for support.

"He should have realised earlier that he couldn't handle the situation," the public prosecutor said at the Turnhout court.

The defence argued that the injuries were unintentional and the result of extreme stress linked to the baby's medical problems and prolonged lack of sleep.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, the father's lawyer said his client was ashamed, had no history of violence and had contacted hospital staff himself when he noticed something was wrong.

The child has since returned home and is now living with both parents. The court will deliver its verdict on 27 February.

Related News