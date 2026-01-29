Belgium is 'closely following' viral disease causing concern in India

Illustrative images of face masks. Credit: Belga

Belgian authorities are monitoring the Nipah virus situation in India after two cases were confirmed in West Bengal, according to a spokesperson for the Belgian Health Ministry.

The Nipah virus can affect both animals and humans. Once a person is infected, the virus can lead to various symptoms ranging from asymptomatic cases to fevers, breathing problems, or even brain swelling and death.

There are currently no cures or vaccines to tackle the viral disease, which has a mortality rate between 40% to 75%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

While there have only been a few outbreaks in Asia, the disease is considered a major public health concern. The WHO classifies it as a priority disease.

Should Belgians be worried?

There have been no Nipah virus outbreaks in Belgium to date, and no individual cases are known to the national health authorities, according to the Federal Health Ministry spokesperson Annelies Wynant.

The Belgian Risk Management Group is currently "following the situation closely,” Wynant confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Nonetheless, there are no new measures or recommendations for Belgians travelling to or returning from India, according to Pierre Steverlynck, spokesperson for the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, together with our Embassy in New Delhi and our Consulate General in Mumbai, and will take appropriate measures if the situation evolves,” he told The Brussels Times.

What is happening in India?

The Indian Government confirmed that two cases of Nipah virus disease were detected in late December last year in West Bengal, an eastern Indian state.

The two people infected were reportedly healthcare workers who are being treated in a local hospital, according to Reuters, citing a district health officer.

Almost 200 close contacts linked to the confirmed cases were identified, all of whom had no symptoms and tested negative for the disease, according to a statement by the Indian Health Ministry on Tuesday.

“The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place,” the Indian authorities added.

While no new cases have been detected, fears of a possible spread of the virus recently triggered health screening measures, such as temperature checks, at airports across Asia, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia.

What you need to know about the Nipah virus

The Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans, although the disease can also spread through contaminated food or between people.

The virus is commonly found in fruit bats, which are considered natural hosts for the Nipah virus.

While not every person infected with the virus will have symptoms, those who do typically experience them four to 14 days after first being infected. In some cases, it may take up to 45 days for symptoms to manifest.

The initial symptoms include headaches, fevers, muscle pain, a sore throat and vomiting. This is at times followed by dizziness, and in some cases, breathing issues or pneumonia.

In more severe cases, people may experience seizures or brain swelling, which can progress into a coma within one or two days, or be fatal.

While some who survive the disease can make a full recovery, around 20% have long-term neurological consequences, according to the WHO.

Belgian clinical trials for a vaccine

Despite there being no vaccine to protect individuals against the virus, there are ways to reduce the risks of contamination. These include using protective gear when handling sick animals, discarding fruits with signs of bat bites, or regularly washing hands when taking care of or visiting a sick person.

In October last year, Belgium launched a national public consultation on a clinical trial for a genetically modified vaccine to prevent Nipah virus infections.

However, there are currently no new updates regarding the start of the trials, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Annelies Wynant.

Which countries are at most at risk?

The Nipah virus was first recognised by health authorities in Malaysia during an outbreak among pig farmers in 1999, according to the WHO. Most cases of human infections during this outbreak were caused by direct contact with sick pigs.

The viral disease was then identified in Bangladesh in 2001, where annual outbreaks have been common since.

Cases of the disease are also periodically identified in India, including two fatal cases last year in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Other at-risk locations, according to the WHO, include Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Madagascar, the Philippines, and Thailand.

