US tech giant Amazon finally faces EU lawmakers over warehouse conditions

Amazon's top executives finally appeared at the European Parliament on Wednesday to face tough questions about working conditions in its European warehouses, after having failed to do so on three other occasions.

Two years ago, Amazon's snubbing of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) led to the US company’s lobbyists being banned from the European Parliament for only the second time ever, after Monsanto in 2017.

On Wednesday, MEPs sitting in the Employment and Social Affairs Committee were finally joined by Amazon Senior Vice-President, David Zapolsky (via Zoom from Seattle), two senior figures from Amazon Europe (Lucy Cronin and Stefano Prerego), as well as various European trade union representatives.

Ahead of the meeting, a group of Amazon workers travelled to Brussels from Brétigny-sur-Orge, France, invited by French MEP Leïla Chaibi (The Left). In a comment, the workers called for EU legislation to protect Amazon workers from abusive conditions.

"In our warehouse, we are under constant pressure from management, always monitored: we are always being asked to increase productivity," Joseph Mukoko, trade union representative for Solidaires at the Brétigny-sur-Orge warehouse, told The Brussels Times before the meeting.

"At our site, one third of unionised workers prefer to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation," he continued. "Whatever Amazon’s management may claim, we are the ones best placed to describe the reality inside the warehouses."

Mukoko also urged the European Parliament not to return Amazon’s access badges until working conditions in the warehouses have improved.

How the hearing went

The chair of the committee, Finnish MEP Li Andersson (The Left), opened the hearing on Wednesday by saying there were still "serious and persistent concerns" relating to Amazon's European warehouses.

MEPs from across the political spectrum voiced sharp criticism of Amazon’s labour practices, questioning the company’s commitment to collective bargaining, labour rights and democratic institutions in Europe.

For its part, Amazon responded by inviting MEPs of the Employment Committee to visit one of its warehouses. However, one MEP noted that Amazon's current lobby ban came in after the company cancelled a previous invitation with only two weeks' notice.

The tech giant's representative did not answer many questions directly and refuted all allegations. Its senior executives often referred to its investments and business operations in Europe, while reiterating commitments to "a safe and modern working environment in the logistics industry".

Belgian MEP Estelle Ceulemans, spokesperson for the S&D group on this committee, noted during the hearing that the conversation with Amazon's representatives appeared to suggest they "were talking at crossed purposes."

Amazon denies

When pressed by EU lawmakers, Amazon rejected the claim that it used technology to monitor its workers, but did not elaborate on how it uses technology for its productivity targets.

It also denied its union-busting campaigns as "misconceptions", claiming that it recognised the right for Amazon workers to join a union, even if the company's preference was to engage with site management "directly".

Throughout the meeting, all members made clear that Amazon's behaviour falls short of European standards. Various MEPs accused the company of not respecting Europe's social model by not improving working conditions.

Maria Malinowska, a worker in an Amazon Poland warehouse and member of the Workers' Initiative trade union, testified how technology is used to control and pressure workers, while also calling out unsafe standards inside warehouses.

Oliver Roethig, Regional Secretary of trade union UNI Europe, called out the company's refusal to commit to collective bargaining, a key European labour standard.

"European competitiveness shouldn't mean that union-busting and tax-avoiding multinationals like Amazon have a competitive advantage over decent European employers that sign collective agreements and pay their taxes," Roethig said.

'Victory for workers'

Other MEPs welcomed the progress made in the Committee's attempt to hold the US tech giant accountable over its working practices.

"Amazon did not come out of respect for Parliament, but because it had no choice. This hearing is a victory for workers and those in the Parliament who refused to give in," Leïla Chaibi (The Left) told The Brussels Times after the hearing.

The French MEP says that it would be "incomprehensible" to restore Amazon's lobby badges now, as it would "wipe out" the political pressure on a company she says shows contempt both for its workers and for European democratic institutions.

When approached for comment, Amazon stressed that it "appreciated the opportunity" to participate in today’s session, but once again pushed back on any criticisms of the working conditions described in Wednesday's hearing.

"Our critics continue to promote a false narrative," Amazon EU spokesperson Natalia Yakimiuk commented to The Brussels Times after the meeting. "The fact is at Amazon we provide great pay, great benefits, and great opportunities – all from day one".

