Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
    ‘Difficult to predict’ if latest measures will be sufficient, says Van Ranst

    Wednesday, 17 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Marc Van Ranst: Credit: Belga/N. Maeterlinck

    It is difficult to predict whether or not the measures announced by the Consultative Committee on Wednesday will be enough to turn the tide, says virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    The Committee decided to considerably expand the face mask obligation and made teleworking mandatory for four days per week.

    “It is very difficult to predict whether this package of new coronavirus measures will be sufficient because at the moment the curves are going up steeply,” Van Ranst said in the studio of VRT’s ‘Het Journaal’ on Wednesday evening.

    Concretely, the authorities made masks compulsory in all public indoor places for everyone from the age of 10, and now also requires them in places where a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) is needed.

    “It is an acceptable package,” Van Ranst said, although he added that he would have liked to have seen the face mask obligation become even stricter. In a leaked report from the GEMS experts, it was made clear that they recommended an obligation from the age of 9.

    Van Ranst is very pleased about the obligation to install a CO2 meter in the classrooms, however. “That is long overdue. I hope that this is a real obligation now.”

    An overview of all measures that were taken can be found here.

