Vietnam and EU strengthen ties amid US uncertainty

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and European Council President Antonio Costa (L) pose for a photo at the Government Office in Hanoi on January 29, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Vietnam and the European Union have agreed to strengthen economic and security cooperation by signing a strategic partnership agreement.

European Council President Antonio Costa, visiting Hanoi, said the partnership underscores the importance of the two sides standing together as "reliable and predictable partners" at a time when "the rules-based international order is under threat."

Costa stated that the closer ties represent the "depth and breadth" of cooperation between Vietnam and the EU.

Vietnam’s President, Luong Cuong, described the agreement as a "new milestone", reflecting "sincere and mutual trust".

According to a joint statement, the agreement focuses on increasing collaboration in trade, technology, energy, and security.

The two sides pledged to work together on challenges such as supply chain security, critical minerals, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

Cuong emphasised that "science, technology, and innovation" should become the "pillars of bilateral ties", adding that Vietnam also seeks collaboration in maritime and cybersecurity defence.

This partnership comes days after the Vietnamese Communist Party reaffirmed To Lam as its top leader, endorsing a growth-driven agenda for the nation.

Vietnam and the EU signed a free trade agreement in 2019, leading to a roughly 40% increase in trade between the two sides.

However, Hanoi’s growing trade surplus with the EU has raised concerns, with European officials pushing for the elimination of non-tariff barriers on EU exports, such as automobiles.

Strengthening ties with the EU aligns with Vietnam’s strategy to diversify its export markets beyond the United States, according to Khang Vu, a Vietnam expert and visiting scholar at Boston University. Vu noted that Vietnam aims to ensure an open international trade environment, which the EU can support.

Vietnam also maintains strategic partnerships with China, Russia, and the United States.