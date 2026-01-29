Belgian unions appeal refusal for new rail strike in early February

Members of the union FGTB CGSP Cheminots - ABVV ACOD Spoor held a meeting in support of the workers on strike on the first day of a 5-day national strike of the national railway company SNCB/NMBS in Brussels, Monday 26 January 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Railway unions have filed an urgent appeal with the Council of State after HR Rail rejected a three-day strike notice.

The strike was planned to coincide with interprofessional actions on 5, 10, and 12 February but was denied by HR Rail, the human resources department of SNCB and Infrabel.

According to Benoît Gilson, CEO of Infrabel, the notice did not meet legal requirements.

Gilson stated that the union had failed to conduct prior consultations and activate the alarm bell procedure, conditions necessary for such a strike to be approved.

In response, CGSP Cheminots criticised the rejection, accusing the rail management and the minister of undermining social democracy.

"This amounts to a breakdown of social dialogue," reiterated Pierre Lejeune, president of CGSP Cheminots, in a statement released Thursday morning.

Related News