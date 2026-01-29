Falling profits for ING Belgium in 2025

Illustration shows the headquarters of the ING Belgium banking group, Wednesday 22 February 2023 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

ING Belgium’s net profit fell to €629 million last year, down from €889 million the year before.

The bank reported pre-tax profits of €865 million, a decline from €1.198 billion in the previous year.

Lower interest rates, increased banking taxes – up 24.9% to €285 million – and higher risk-related costs in the international segment of its Wholesale Banking division contributed to the decline.

Revenue from commissions, on the other hand, grew by 13.9%, reaching €948 million and accounting for 28% of total income.

ING Belgium attributed this rise to increased sales of investment and insurance products across segments including Private Individuals, Private Banking, and Business Banking, as well as stronger activity in its Financial Markets division.

"This progress highlights our ability to accelerate the diversification of our income base," said Hans De Munck, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer.

Interest income dropped by 8.1% to €2.28 billion due to the prevailing low interest rate environment and reduced revenue from activities in Luxembourg.

Commercial performance in 2025 was notably strong, with accelerated customer growth. The Business Banking segment saw a 21% increase in new clients, according to the bank.

The Dutch parent company of ING Belgium posted a net profit of €6.3 billion for last year, marking a 1% decrease compared to 2024.

However, group net profit for the fourth quarter rose by 22.3% year-on-year to €1.4 billion.

