Denmark 'more optimistic' about Greenland after meeting with Washington

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen talks to journalists ahead of a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on January 29, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has expressed optimism after technical talks with the United States on the Greenland issue.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday ahead of the European Foreign Affairs Council, Rasmussen confirmed the first high-level meeting on the matter took place in Washington on Wednesday.

While the issue remains unresolved, he described the discussions as constructive and added he feels "slightly more optimistic today than a week ago."

The talks between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States follow previous tensions stemming from former US President Donald Trump’s abandoned plan to take control of Greenland. Trump’s threats created one of the most serious crises in NATO’s history since its establishment in 1949.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced plans for NATO countries to jointly defend the Arctic region.

Negotiations between Denmark and the US are underway, but few details of any potential deal have been disclosed.

Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected any transfer of sovereignty and firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale.

