   
Molengeek founder named Brusseleir of the year
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
Latest News:
Molengeek founder named Brusseleir of the year...
Wallonia receives record-high loan from EU bank for...
Tool helps customers unmask bad Black Friday deals...
Belgium’s four-day teleworking obligation ‘absolutely incomprehensible’...
Students wear anti-mask passes to school...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium’s four-day teleworking obligation ‘absolutely incomprehensible’
    2
    Students wear anti-mask passes to school
    3
    Brussels Christmas market plans to go ahead despite new measures
    4
    ‘Too little, too late’: experts divided on Belgium’s latest measures
    5
    Belgium takes broad measures ‘to avoid another lockdown’
    Share article:

    Molengeek founder named Brusseleir of the year

    Thursday, 18 November 2021

    Credit: Brusseleir!

    Ibrahim Ouassari, founder and CEO of MolenGeek, has officially been named the Brussels citizen of the year, the non-profit organisation Brusseleir! announced early Thursday afternoon in the café La Fleur en Papier Doré.

    Ouassari’s initiative to bring together talents from disadvantaged neighbourhoods and the world of technology via the MolenGeek project saw him receive the reward, Belga News Agency reports. 

    After years spent working in technology, Ouassari set up MolenGeek in 2015 to develop appropriate environments for talent discovery.

    According to its website, MolenGeek positions itself as on a mission to “raise awareness of entrepreneurship” and serves as the “beginning of the entrepreneur’s journey.” In this capacity, the school offers events and a coding school to help entrepreneurs learn, and a place to let them work.

    MolenGeek now has several branches in Belgium (Molenbeek, Laeken, Antwerp and Charleroi), the Netherlands (Amsterdam and Rotterdam) and Italy (Padua).  In 2020, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, visited MolenGeek during a trip to Brussels, granting them a €200,000 check to go to training programmes that help people with diverse backgrounds find employment.

    “This new support from Google will enable us to continue to offer the younger generation a way to invest in themselves,” said co-founder Ouassari, said at the time. 93% of MolenGeek’s graduates have either founded a start-up or found a job in the digital industry, according to the association’s own figures. 

    Brusseleir for life

    Ouassari was not the only person honoured in Thursday’s ceremony, which saw Hugo Weckx elected Brusseleir for life because of his commitment to Brussels culture and community life during the same ceremony.

    Weckx is a child of Koekelberg and served as CD&V minister for the Flemish community in the Geens III government in 1988. In addition to his political career and served as chairman of the Dutch-speaking Commission for Culture in Brussels.

    “He founded the Brussels Chamber Theater, was chairman of the Brussels section of the Davidsfonds , chairman of the Brussels Operetta Theater,  chairman of the Flemish Cultuurhuis  De Brakke Grond  in Amsterdam, chairman and honorary chairman of Passaporta, manager of the  Contact and Cultural Center Brussels , board member van Muntpunt and the  Koninklijke Muntschouwburg , etc,” Brusseleir explained on the announcement.

    Latest news

    Wallonia receives record-high loan from EU bank for climate crisis support
    Wallonia has been given a €1.1 billion loan by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance projects relating to energy efficiency, particularly in ...
    Tool helps customers unmask bad Black Friday deals
    A tool has been launched to help customers find good deals and unmask "fake" promotions ahead of Black Friday on 26 November. Consumer rights ...
    Belgium’s four-day teleworking obligation ‘absolutely incomprehensible’
    The Consultative Committee's decision to make teleworking mandatory for four days a week (to be scaled down to three from 13 December) is "absolutely ...
    Students wear anti-mask passes to school
    In some Flemish schools in Nieuwpoort, students have begun wearing anti-mask passes around their necks that say mandatory face masks are ...
    Brussels Christmas market plans to go ahead despite new measures
    Organisers of the Winter Wonders celebrations in Brussels this year are working with the City of Brussels to find new ways to hold the event after ...
    Poisonous death cap mushroom becoming more common in Belgium
    One of the most poisonous mushrooms in the world is growing in increasing numbers in forests across the world, including in Belgium. Eating the ...
    Belgium’s club owners not in favour of extra face masks or self-tests
    Owners of discos, dance halls and other nightlife events do not consider the use of face masks or self-tests at the entrance feasible, they said ...
    ‘A crisis foretold’: Belgium’s system for asylum seekers is overwhelmed
    Belgium’s system for receiving asylum seekers and refugees is once again completely saturated, according to a press release from Dokters van de ...
    Belgium in Brief: A Very Cold Shower
    In a slightly odd move, today we're focusing on some comments made BEFORE the Consultative Committee revealed its broad measures to avoid another ...
    ‘Too little, too late’: experts divided on Belgium’s latest measures
    Coronavirus experts in Belgium are divided in their reactions to the latest measures announced by the Consultative Committee on Wednesday evening. ...
    European Commission: ‘We are serious about the Green Deal’
    • Less than a week after the Climate Change Conference finished in Glasgow, the Commission adopts three new initiatives.
    Chocolate, soy milk and beef linked to deforestation could be banned in EU
    Companies selling products that are linked to deforestation, including coffee, chocolate and beef, may have to prove no forests were cut during ...