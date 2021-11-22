   
Rush hour disappears as teleworking returns
Monday, 22 November, 2021
    Credit: Canva

    Rush hour on Monday morning was quieter than normal on the main roads in the north of the country, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre (Vlaams Verkeerscentrum), which attributed this to the teleworking measures that came into force today.

    At around 7:45 AM, there was 120 km of traffic on Flemish motorways, but this quickly decreased; the traffic peak usually occurs at around 8:15 AM, Belga News Agency reports.

    There were also fewer accidents.

    In Wallonia, two accidents were reported on Monday morning on the Trafiroutes website: on the A8 towards Tournai at Mourcourt and the small ring road (R9) in Charleroi in the Hiernaux tunnel.

    Working from home

    Teleworking is now compulsory four days per week until 12 December for all companies “unless this is impossible due to the nature of the function or the continuity of the business, activities or services.” No more than 20% of all staff who are required to work from home can be in the office at one time.

    From 13 December, the obligation will be scaled down to three days a week. During office days, a maximum of 40% of the staff may be present at one time.

    Employers who do not abide by these rules can be reported via the website of Belgium’s Federal Public Service for Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue.

