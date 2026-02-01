Minister Jambon announces current term will be his last

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Finance, Combating Tax Fraud, Pensions, National Lottery and Cultural Institutions Jan Jambon pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 29 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Pensions Jan Jambon (N-VA) has announced that his current term will be his last as minister.

In an interview with De Zondag, Jambon revealed his plans, stating that by the end of this legislative term, he will be 69 years old and will have served as a minister for 15 years. “I think I can then say: j’ai déjà donné,” he remarked.

He added that life could slow down significantly from 2029 onward but hinted he doesn’t intend to fully retire just yet. “We will see where the party can still use me,” Jambon said.

Responding to whether stepping away from politics allows him to make decisions without fear of voter reactions, Jambon admitted it had advantages. “Maybe that was also part of the reasoning. "Someone has to do the dirty job." It’s easier for someone who no longer needs to think about elections. Although I never really focused on that much,” he commented.

