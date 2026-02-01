Police to carry out nationwide checks for distracted driving

Police check during a BOB campaign. Credit: Belga

The federal traffic police, together with local police zones, will conduct nationwide checks on driver focus on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 February.

Around 900 officers from the traffic police, supported by colleagues from 105 local police zones, will participate in the operation. Mobile and stationary checkpoints will target behaviours such as using a mobile phone while driving.

Drivers caught engaging in other distracting activities, such as reading a book, applying mascara, watching videos, or eating while driving, will also face fines.

These targeted checks on distracted driving are carried out twice a year. Police say mobile phone use remains one of the leading causes of traffic accidents.

Offenders can expect a €174 fine plus administrative charges. In some cases, a driver’s licence can be immediately confiscated for a period of 15 days.

Related News