Train to Bruges halted at Brussels South due to 'incident'

An incident occurred on a train at Brussels-South Station on Sunday morning, leading to the train being taken out of service, the Belgian National Railway Company (SNCB) has confirmed.

The event took place upon the arrival of the 10:31 train from Liège heading towards Bruges. Passengers were evacuated without any issues. According to SNCB spokesperson Britt Monten, the train was stationary at the platform when the incident occurred. The journey was halted, but all passengers were able to continue their travel using other trains. The disruption to other rail traffic was minimal.

Some media outlets have reported that the incident involved a suspect with a knife; however, SNCB has not been able to confirm this at this stage.

The Brussels fire brigade treated one person at the scene who was reportedly in shock. Fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw stated that no physical injuries were sustained by anyone involved.

The precise circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and rail police have so far declined to comment.

