New wolf spotted in Meuse Valley

Credit: Pixabay

A new wolf has been spotted in the Meuse Valley in the far east of Limburg, according to the nature organisation Welkom Wolf.

The sighting occurred last Thursday around 23:00 near and within the business zone along the Maaseikersteenweg (N766) in Smeermaas (Lanaken). Surveillance footage confirmed it was a European wolf.

Later that night, three dead goats were reported on the Sint-Pietersberg hill across the border in Maastricht, Netherlands. A separate observation of a suspected wolf was made on Sunday, 25 January, further north near Maaseik, close to the border with Dilsen-Stokkem.

All sightings have been concentrated in the narrow zone between the Meuse river and the Zuid-Willemsvaart canal, which the organisation says creates a “landscape funnel” that captures roaming wolves. Welkom Wolf believes the sightings might relate to the same animal.

It remains uncertain whether the wolf is male or female. February is the only month of the year when wolves mate, but experts fear this may not occur. Currently, there are just two lone female wolves in Flanders: Noëlla in Limburg and Emma in northern Antwerp. Emma’s mate, Wolf Maurice, has been missing since August.

Welkom Wolf warns that if neither Noëlla nor Emma encounters a wandering male wolf within the next month, breeding in 2026 will be unlikely. This could threaten the already fragile wolf population in Flanders.

Noëlla still has up to six fully grown cubs in her pack, but they are expected to leave the group in the coming months. As solitary animals, they will wander across Europe looking for their own territory.

