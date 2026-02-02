Public transport remains severely disrupted around Liège on Monday

Illustration shows buses of the TEC Walloon public transport company, as workers are on strike against new measures to save money, Monday 11 October 2010, at the TEC depot of Robermont, near Liege. Credit: Belga

Public transport across the LETEC Liège-Verviers network remains heavily disrupted on Monday morning due to an ongoing strike.

Access to LETEC depots has been blocked. As of 6:00 am, 113 routes are out of service, including key network lines like the Liège tram and the BUSWAY 2, according to LETEC Liège-Verviers.

Ten routes are running with reduced frequency due to cancelled trips, while 82 routes remain operational but may face road disturbances. Certain routes have been shortened to avoid areas considered sensitive.

Details of cancelled trips are available on the information platforms of LETEC Liège-Verviers. Passengers are encouraged to check the website and app regularly for updates, including information on developments in the coming days.

The strike began last Monday, led by a coalition of unions opposing cost-cutting measures proposed by the Walloon government for the Opérateur de transport de Wallonie (OTW), which oversees LETEC.

Union representatives have criticised the measures, saying they threaten longstanding worker benefits, which were previously negotiated in lieu of pay rises, and argue that the cuts unfairly burden employees.

On Friday, unions decided to extend the strike until at least Thursday for the LETEC Liège-Verviers network.