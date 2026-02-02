Real estate entrepreneur fined €20,000 for building on protected dunes

Versluys CEO Bart Versluys pictured at a press conference of the Scorpiaux and Alychlo holdings on the take-over of the Hotel La Reserve in Knokke-Heist, Tuesday 10 August 2021 in Knokke. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Entrepreneur Bart Versluys has been fined €20,000 by a court in Kortrijk for construction violations in the dunes of Ostend.

The Versluys Group purchased the Oosteroever site in 2020 with plans to develop two residential towers near Fort Napoleon.

Preparatory works included fencing off the site, excavating the land, and adding reinforcement to the ground.

However, the site is part of the protected landscape around Fort Napoleon, where construction is prohibited without the necessary permits.

Authorities issued warnings and even an order to halt the works, but these were reportedly ignored, according to the court.

On Monday, five defendants, including Versluys, the operational director, and three related companies, pleaded for acquittal.

The judge dismissed their plea, ruling that Versluys, given his experience in construction and investment projects, could not claim ignorance or confusion.

Versluys was fined €20,000, while the other defendants received fines ranging from €10,000 to €44,000.

The court also ordered the site to be restored to its original condition within four months.

