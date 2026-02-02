Korean artist wins Boghossian Foundation's leading design prize

Villa Empain today

Korean artist Hyejeong Ko has won the 2025 International Prize for Design and Craftsmanship, the Boghossian Foundation announced on Monday.

This year, the jury reviewed nearly 130 applications submitted by artists from 62 different nations.

Ko, originally from Jeju Island, reimagines sterling silver into "objects embodying timeless balance and contemporary refinement," the Foundation stated.

The jury praised Ko’s ability to fuse design, jewellery, mother-of-pearl, craftsmanship, and architecture, alongside her exceptional technical skill and precision.

Palestinian artist Jessica Azizeh also earned commendation for the originality of her approach and technical expertise. She was awarded a residency at the Boghossian Foundation.

The International Prize for Design and Craftsmanship seeks to strengthen ties between East and West through art, recognising works that foster mutual cultural understanding, the Foundation explained.

Related News