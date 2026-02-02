Monday 2 February 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Woman found dead in pond in Blankenberge

Monday 2 February 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Woman found dead in pond in Blankenberge
The city of Blankenberge, in Flanders, Belgium. Credit: Visit Flanders

The body of a woman was found in a decorative pond in Blankenberge on Monday morning, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of West Flanders announced.

Emergency services were alerted this morning to an incident near the Floreal holiday centre in Blankenberge.

The victim was found in a shallow pond, but the cause of her death remains unclear.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

A forensic doctor and laboratory experts will visit the site to examine the scene and gather evidence.

"All possibilities are currently being considered," stated Griet De Prest, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.