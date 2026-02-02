Woman found dead in pond in Blankenberge

The city of Blankenberge, in Flanders, Belgium. Credit: Visit Flanders

The body of a woman was found in a decorative pond in Blankenberge on Monday morning, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of West Flanders announced.

Emergency services were alerted this morning to an incident near the Floreal holiday centre in Blankenberge.

The victim was found in a shallow pond, but the cause of her death remains unclear.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

A forensic doctor and laboratory experts will visit the site to examine the scene and gather evidence.

"All possibilities are currently being considered," stated Griet De Prest, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.