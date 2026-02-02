Brussels' iconic Horta Museum to undergo major restoration

Illustration picture shows the Horta Museum in Saint-Gilles, part of the Brussels Capital Region, Monday 13 July 2020. Credit: Belga

The Horta Museum in Saint-Gilles has announced an €800,000 restoration and transformation project.

It is hoped that the new facelift will help preserve the architectural and artistic integrity of Victor Horta’s house and workshop, while also improving the visitor experience.

The project has two main objectives. Firstly, to conserve this architectural masterpiece of Art Nouveau, which is facing ageing and structural issues.

Secondly, to enhance public access and movement through the site to make visits more immersive and aligned with the spirit of Victor Horta.

A coordinated set of interventions is underway, focusing on the façades, interiors, collections, and visitor reception areas, according to the museum’s statement.

A new reception space will be created in the museum’s modern extension as part of a broader plan to enhance navigation, comfort, and informational clarity.

The design aims to reflect Horta’s artistic universe in a contemporary way and simplify the understanding of different sections of the building.

The initial phase of the programme is expected to be completed by November 2026. A second phase, planned for 2029, will open the garden to visitors and renovate the workshop area.

Throughout the renovation, the museum will implement a dedicated educational programme to share the stages, challenges, and craftsmanship involved in the heritage restoration.

The museum will remain open. Illustrated and multilingual exhibits will be placed on the façade and in affected areas, while the website, social media, and guided tours will include updates on the project.