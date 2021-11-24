Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels

A Christmas tree measuring over four metres which will decorate the Brussels seat of the European Parliament in December was transported on the night train from Vienna to Brussels last night.

The Nightjet, which runs three times a week between Vienna and Brussels, was equipped with a special baggage car to transport this “special guest.”

“It is a win-win situation for the environment, as the tree comes from sustainable forestry and is transported by the mode of transport that emits the least amount of CO2,” SNCB said in a statement.

This is the 24th time that a Christmas tree from Austria has brought Christmas cheer to the European Parliament, but it is the first time that the tree has been transported by rail, marking the end of the European Year of Rail.

The fully wrapped tree was officially waved off in Vienna on Tuesday evening and arrived in Brussels-Midi on Wednesday 24 November at 9:55 AM: a great Christmas gift for the capital of Europe.

The tree was carefully unloaded on the platform and is now continuing its journey to the European Parliament.