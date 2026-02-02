Belgian Ambassador summoned to Tehran

This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on October 18, 2022 shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in a military drill in the northwestern region of Aras along the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Belgian Ambassador to Iran, Michel Malherbe, was summoned to Tehran on Sunday as tensions persist.

Malherbe was called to meet the Iranian leaders alongside all other EU ambassadors in Iran, the Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed to Belga News Agency on Monday.

The summoning followed the European Union’s decision last week to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation and impose additional sanctions.

During the meeting, the Belgian ambassador explained the reasoning behind these actions and reiterated Belgium’s stance on Iran’s violent crackdown on recent protests.

The ambassador also emphasised the importance of keeping communication channels open.