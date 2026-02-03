Bill and Hillary Clinton finally agree to appear before Congress over Epstein case

US Representative James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, speaks during a markup committee meeting on holding former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 21, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Bill and Hillary Clinton will testify before a US congressional committee investigating the Epstein case, their spokesperson announced on Monday.

The couple had previously declined to appear, leading to accusations of obstruction of Congress. Republicans on the committee sought their testimony due to past connections between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein.

"They negotiated in good faith; you did not. They told you under oath what they knew, but you don’t care," said Angel Ureña, the spokesperson, in a post on X, responding to a call from Republican lawmakers for the Clintons to speak.

Ureña added that both the former president and the former secretary of state would attend and were eager to set a precedent applicable to everyone.

Details of the date and location for their testimony have not yet been disclosed, according to NBC News.

James Comer, the Republican chair of the congressional committee, stated he must review the proposal, given the Clintons had previously refused to testify.

Speaking to USA Today, Comer said his team would evaluate the formal offer once received.

Bill Clinton’s past association with Epstein, including multiple flights on Epstein’s private jet and various photographs together, has been a focus of scrutiny.

In 2019, Clinton stated he had not spoken to Epstein for over ten years and denied any knowledge of the convicted sex offender’s crimes.

The couple had been subpoenaed to testify before Congress in August during allegations of a lack of transparency surrounding the Trump administration.