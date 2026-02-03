Over 1000 residential buildings in Kyiv left with no heat after Russian attack

Images from Monday, 2 February 2025. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia resumed attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight on Tuesday, leaving more than 1,100 residential buildings in Kyiv without heating amid temperatures dropping below -20°C.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in the morning that Russia launched 70 missiles and 450 drones, ahead of the upcoming peace talks between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington in Abu Dhabi to resume on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Minister of Development, Oleksii Kuleba, said on X that the strike left more than 1,100 residential buildings without heating.

The heating and electricity outages have exacerbated conditions for Ukrainians, who have been enduring severe winter temperatures for weeks. The temperature dropped to -20°C overnight and is expected to reach no more than -12°C during the day.

The overnight attacks affected eight regions in Ukraine, said Ukraine's Energy Minister, Denys Shmyhal. Nine people were injured in the strikes.

"Exploiting the coldest winter days to terrorise people matters more to Russia than diplomacy," the President wrote.

He called on Ukraine’s allies to supply more air defence systems, asserting that Moscow is choosing terror and escalation, necessitating maximum pressure from the international community.