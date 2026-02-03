Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Marcos Valle to play at Antwerp jazz festival

Illustration picture shows the 'Jazz Middelheim' music festival in Antwerp, Friday 13 August 2021. Credit: Belga

The first names for the 2026 edition of the Jazz Middelheim festival have been announced, including Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and saxophonist Isaiah Collier.

The festival will take place over Whitsun weekend from 23 to 25 May at Den Brandt Park in Antwerp.

Flea will perform with his jazz solo project, The Honora Band, while Isaiah Collier will pay tribute to John Coltrane.

Brazilian singer-songwriter Marcos Valle, who cancelled last year, is confirmed to appear.

American singer Cécile McLorin Salvant and the saxophonists of the Chris Potter Trio will also feature in the line-up.

Organisers highlighted the festival’s commitment to jazz traditions and innovation, showcasing experimentation and new perspectives within the genre.

Presale tickets are already available for previous attendees, with general ticket sales starting Thursday. More details of the line-up are expected in the coming weeks.

