Nursing home residents in Antwerp take legal action against closure

The staff, management, and residents of the Vordenstein care home in Schoten, Antwerp, are taking legal action to prevent its shutdown, according to the care group Emeis.

Following the Flemish Government's Department of Care decision to revoke the care home's licence in late 2018 due to persistent shortcomings, Emeis appealed before the Council of State. Last week, the court ruled that it would not suspend the licence withdrawal, citing the lack of urgency.

Vordenstein care home, which currently accommodates around 60 residents, is scheduled to close permanently on 31 March. All residents will need to be relocated to other facilities.

Several residents and their families, accompanied by the management of the Emeis group, met with the Flemish Minister for Welfare and Equal Opportunities, Caroline Gennez (Vooruit). She welcomed them "warmly" and listened to them "attentively", according to Emeis.

The minister defended her decision to close the nursing home, explaining that 15 inspections had been carried out over three years. According to the assessment committee, the quality of care could no longer be guaranteed.

A delegation then informed Gennez of a new legal action to secure the future of the residence.

"Given the urgency of the situation for the residents and their families, and in particular for their well-being and health, twelve families have taken the matter to the court of first instance," they announced.