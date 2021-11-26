   
Even with strong action now, ‘we will still have a few weeks of misery,’ says Vlieghe
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 November, 2021
Latest News:
What’s on the table for the Consultative Committee...
Nightclubs to shut for three weeks, closing hour...
Brussels tunnels blocked by Uber driver protest...
Even with strong action now, ‘we will still...
Police strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports cause...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    What’s on the table for the Consultative Committee this morning?
    2
    Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic
    3
    No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend these measures tomorrow
    4
    Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow
    5
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    Share article:

    Even with strong action now, ‘we will still have a few weeks of misery,’ says Vlieghe

    Friday, 26 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe. Credit: Belga

    Even if the Consultative Committee takes powerful and clear decisions today, Belgium will still have to endure a few weeks of misery while the number of infections decrease, says infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe.

    After the healthcare sector and the provincial governors sounded the alarm over the past week, the Committee met early on Friday to take strict measures to stop the skyrocketing figures in the country.

    “These are astronomical figures. They did not even go that high last year,” Vlieghe told VRT on Friday morning, adding that this has “enormous implications” for all of society.

    “Limit your numbers, sit outside as much as possible, use self-tests,” she said. “We are all going to have to take responsibility. Because even if we take strong action now, we will still have a few weeks of misery first.”

    Related News:

     

    Vlieghe stressed that there are huge queues at test centres – “no way” to start contact tracing – GPs are crying out for help, De Lijn is having to adjust its lines, schools and businesses are shutting down. “Society as a whole is at risk of grinding to a halt.”

    For her, the only solution is strong measures so that people have as little contact with each other as possible. “There must be more teleworking, leisure must be put on hold for a few weeks and we must further safeguard the schools.”

    “In all areas, we must see less of each other. We know the recipe,” Vlieghe said, stressing people’s individual responsibility to see fewer people in their private lives, even if no measures are imposed in that area.

    The Committee has been meeting since 8:00 AM this morning. Afterwards, a press conference will be held to announce the latest measures, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told The Brussels Times. An exact time has not yet been announced.

    An overview of the measures that are expected to be discussed can be found here.

    Latest news

    What’s on the table for the Consultative Committee this morning?
    Just over a week after the previous meeting, Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again this morning to take stricter measures to stop the ...
    Nightclubs to shut for three weeks, closing hour for bars: reports
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee may have decided on a closing hour for the hospitality sector and closing nightclubs again for a three-week period, ...
    Brussels tunnels blocked by Uber driver protest
    Several tunnels in the centre of Brussels were blocked on Friday morning by Uber drivers protesting against a ruling by the Brussels Court of Appeal ...
    Police strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports cause delays
    Police unions are taking action at Brussels and Charleroi airports this Friday morning, causing delayed services at both locations. At 7:00 AM at ...
    Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic
    An average of 16,762 infections per day is now recorded in Belgium, with an absolute record of more than 25,000 infections in one day last Monday, ...
    Nearly half a million of lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination in Europe, new study shows
    A new study published on Thursday estimates that at least 470,000 lives have been saved among those aged 60 years and over since the start of ...
    No parties, closing hour for bars: experts recommend these measures tomorrow
    The GEMS expert group, which advises the government, delivered a new report to the authorities with recommendations for additional measures to be ...
    Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow
    Belgium will take strong measures across all sectors at the Consultative Committee meeting, which was brought forward to Friday morning, announced ...
    Brussels agrees on ‘urgently needed’ taxi plan reform
    On Thursday afternoon, the Brussels regional government came to an agreement on reforms to the paid passenger transport sector, which was urgently ...
    Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow
    Belgium's next Consultative Committee meeting is being brought forward to Friday to discuss stricter measures to stop the continuing rise of the ...
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    Belgium is likely to introduce a "lockdown light" in the fight against the fourth wave of coronavirus infections soon, according to virologist Marc ...
    Commission urges members states to start booster vaccination to ensure safe travel in the EU
    The European Commission announced today a proposal for an update of the rules on coordination of safe and free movement in the EU in response to the ...