Belgium's centre for suicide prevention calls for volunteers

The Belgian Suicide Prevention Centre has launched a recruitment campaign for new helpline volunteers ahead of the Francophone Suicide Prevention Day.

The campaign will run in Brussels trams and metros as well as on social media to highlight the vital work of the helpline at 0800 32 123

The centre emphasises that the helpline cannot replace medical therapeutic care, although volunteers increasingly face complex situations such as calls about severe mental illnesses, grieving families, and younger individuals, whose calls have risen by 15% since 2020.

In cases of immediate danger, the emergency number 112 remains the primary life-saving service, the centre reminds.

The helpline operates 24/7, is anonymous and free, and has seen a dramatic 74% increase in calls handled between 2021 and 2025.

In 2025 alone, 25,000 calls were managed by over 80 dedicated volunteers working around the clock. Recruiting additional volunteers is critical as mental health worsens and hospital care remains limited.

The centre states that current resources make it impossible to guarantee a response to every incoming call. Despite serving all Francophone Belgians, the helpline only receives funding from the Brussels-Capital Region, creating a structural imbalance.

Since late 2024, the centre has repeatedly called on public authorities to address financing issues, including through a detailed memorandum. However, as of February 2026, no changes have been made.

Those in need of a listening ear or with any questions about suicide can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch, at 0800 32 123 in French, or at 02 648 40 14 in English.

