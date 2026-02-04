City of Brussels: Fines for illegal dumping reached €1 million in 2025

Credit: Belga

The City of Brussels issued 7,731 fines for illegal dumping in 2025, amounting to €1 million, marking a 61% increase compared with 4,802 in 2024.

Of the fines issued, 4,202 targeted large-scale dumping offences, such as discarded furniture and appliances. Another 2,993 were for non-compliant rubbish bags, while 417 addressed litter like cigarette butts or illegal graffiti. Additionally, 83 fines targeted waste left near trees, and 36 penalised unauthorised posters.

"The result is clear," Councillor for Cleanliness, Anas Ben Abdelmoumen (PS), said.

Abdelmoumen attributed the rise more effective enforcement system, rather than an increase in dumping. It includes expanding street surveillance cameras and collaborating more closely with police and cleaning services.

Illegal dumping costs the city significantly, with processing expenses for collected waste reaching approximately two million euros yearly, Abdelmoumen said. "Those who pollute our public spaces and harm the environment of Brussels residents must pay the price."

Abdelmoumen plans to intensify efforts further, announcing a €450,000 investment in 2026 to expand the camera network aimed at identifying offenders. "More than ever, the principle is clear: those who pollute will pay."

Related News