   
Belgium imposes entry ban on travellers from southern Africa
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium imposes entry ban on travellers from southern...
Cheat Sheet: New Rules, Quiet December Nights...
Brexit: trade and travel disrupted as French fishermen...
Black Friday not your bag? Try Green Friday...
Belgium implements ‘package of strict measures’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium implements ‘package of strict measures’
    2
    Belgium in Brief: Saving The Holiday Season
    3
    Brussels tunnels blocked by Uber driver protest
    4
    Nightclubs to shut, bars close early, priority booster shots for teachers: reports
    5
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Share article:

    Belgium imposes entry ban on travellers from southern Africa

    Friday, 26 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pexels

    Belgium is introducing an entry ban for travellers from several countries in the south of Africa following concerns about a new variant (B.1.1.529) discovered in South Africa, announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    On Friday morning, the European Commission called on the EU Member States to introduce a general European flight ban to and from southern Africa.

    “Belgium is imposing an entry ban for travellers coming from several countries in the southern region of Africa,” De Croo said during a press conference following the Consultative Committee meeting. “Additionally, returning travellers are required to spend ten days in quarantine upon entering Belgium.”

    De Croo did not specify which countries exactly would be affected as meetings on the subject are scheduled at the European level this afternoon.

    When the ban will take effect is not yet clear either.

    Related News:

     

    The rules will certainly apply to South Africa, and presumably also its neighbouring countries of Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and the small states of Lesotho and Swaziland. However, that is not yet entirely clear, reports VRT.

    During the press conference, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed that at least one confirmed case had been detected in Belgium. “This is concerning, and we will take the appropriate measures when more info becomes available. But there is no reason to start panicking.”

    Via Twitter, virologist Marc Van Ranst confirmed that this case concerns a traveller returning from Egypt, who experienced the first symptoms on Monday 22 November.


    While much more research is needed about the virus, but the rapid spread of the current Delta variant has shown how quickly highly infectious variants can travel around the world, leading to several countries worldwide already deciding to ban travellers from South Africa and surrounding countries.

    Earlier on Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed to “activate the emergency brake” to stop air travel from the southern African region.

    The EU already has an entry ban on South Africa, which is considered “a high-risk country” due to previous specific variants, but a number of exceptions were in force. This new ban would also apply to neighbouring countries.


    Germany already announced that it is introducing an entry ban for travellers coming from South Africa, with airlines only being allowed to transport German citizens back to Germany.

    Upon arrival, they will have to spend 14 days in quarantine, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Possibly, the measure could also apply to South Africa’s neighbouring countries. Austria took a similar measure.

    Italy and the Czech Republic are imposing an entry ban on anyone who has visited South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland in a period of 14 days.

    The Netherlands and France are also banning flights from various countries in southern Africa from today. Returning travellers have to get tested as soon as possible upon return.

    Several countries outside the EU have also taken measures. On Thursday, the UK to ban all flights from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland from today. Anyone entering the UK from those countries by other means than air travel will have to go into quarantine.

    Israel, too, is taking measures: anyone who is not a resident of Israel coming from South Africa or one of its neighbouring countries is no longer allowed to enter. For returning travellers, additional quarantine and testing measures are required.

    Latest news

    Cheat Sheet: New Rules, Quiet December Nights
    It's been a while since we've had measures complicated enough to deserve a cheat sheet, but less than a week after Belgium rolled out new measures, ...
    Brexit: trade and travel disrupted as French fishermen blockade ports and Eurotunnel
    On Friday, the national committee for the French fishing industry has coordinated a blockade of three French ports as well as lorries bearing freight ...
    Black Friday not your bag? Try Green Friday
    Today is Black Friday: a North American custom that has made its way across the Atlantic and is when retailers aim to draw consumers in with low ...
    Belgium implements ‘package of strict measures’
    Not even a week after the previous measures came into force, Belgium is taking stricter measures to stop the fourth wave in the country, announced ...
    Belgium in Brief: Saving The Holiday Season
    No matter how you look at it, it's beginning to look a lot like... the holiday season. How people celebrate at this time of year varies depending ...
    Even with strong action now, ‘we will still have a few weeks of misery,’ says Vlieghe
    Even if the Consultative Committee takes powerful and clear decisions today, Belgium will still have to endure a few weeks of misery while the number ...
    Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic
    An average of 16,762 infections per day is now recorded in Belgium, with an absolute record of more than 25,000 infections in one day last Monday, ...
    Brussels tunnels blocked by Uber driver protest
    Several tunnels in the centre of Brussels were blocked on Friday morning by Uber drivers protesting against a ruling by the Brussels Court of Appeal ...
    Police strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports cause delays
    Police unions are taking action at Brussels and Charleroi airports this Friday morning, causing delayed services at both locations. At 7:00 AM at ...
    Study links social media use with depression in adults
    While social media has been linked to anxiety and depression in teens, a new study now suggests that adults are also susceptible. In Belgium, a ...
    Nearly half a million of lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination in Europe, new study shows
    A new study published on Thursday estimates that at least 470,000 lives have been saved among those aged 60 years and over since the start of ...
    Nightclubs to shut, bars close early, priority booster shots for teachers: reports
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee may have decided on a closing hour for the hospitality sector and closing nightclubs again for a three-week period, ...