MEPs to resume work on EU-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting in Turnberry, Scotland, on 27 July 2025. Credit: AFP / Belga / Brendan Smialowski

MEPs will resume work on the EU-US trade agreement on tariff and trade issues, so-called Turnberry Deal, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for the US, Bernd Lange (S&D, Germany), announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The EU and the US reached an agreement on a controversial trade deal in June 2025. The Commission then published two legislative proposals outlining certain tariff aspects of the EU-US Framework Agreement.

However, the talks were put on hold amid US President Donald Trump's threats to impose additional tariffs over his attempts to annex Greenland in January. These threats were retracted in a later climbdown.

Lange chairs Parliament’s International Trade Committee, the body responsible for steering the legislation through Parliament and leading negotiations with Member States over customs duties on US goods.

He said that shadow rapporteurs, responsible for working on legislation, have decided to resume work on the two Turnberry proposals on Wednesday.

“Trade Committee members remain committed to advancing work on the two legislative proposals expeditiously, provided the US respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Union and its Member States, and honours the terms of the Turnberry Deal," Lange announced.

He also noted that rapporteurs agreed to include threats to the essential security interests of the EU or its Member States, including their territorial integrity, among the grounds for suspension of the tariff preferences granted under legislative proposals.

The Parliament could vote at the next committee meeting on Tuesday, 24 February, according to Lange.

