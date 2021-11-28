Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend

Europe’s largest pop-up store for second-hand clothes is once again setting up shop in Ghent on Sunday, offering more than five tonnes of vintage garments that you pay for by the kilogram.

German pop-up shop “Vinokilo,” which set up shop in Ghent’s Bar Bricolage site on Saturday, gives shoppers the chance to buy vintage designer clothing, from the 60s style mini skirts to the all-denim outfits from the 90s, priced at €50/kg of clothing on the first day.

On the second day, on Sunday, the price is just €45/kg. Second-hand accessories such as leather bags, scarves, belts and more are also up for grabs, and again will be priced by weight, not per item.

Tickets, which are free, have to be reserved online, and the time on the ticket indicates the time a person can come to the shop and how long they can stay in the shop for.

Face masks have to be worn within the pop-up store, which will open with limited capacity. The shop will only accept debit or credit cards for hygienic reasons.

The company first launched in 2015 and has since become one of the leading brands for re-used garments across the continent, where it is active in 14 countries.