Flanders short on Belgian soldiers and sailors

Belgian Mine Warfare Vessel M940 Oostende, Monday 03 November 2025, at the naval base in Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Soldiers or sailors are now officially listed as a shortage occupation in Flanders, alongside train drivers, beauticians, and personal assistants, the latest report of the Flemish employment agency VDAB has stated.

A shortage occupation is defined as a job for which employers struggle to recruit candidates. Despite slight improvements in the job market, the list of shortage occupations remains extensive.

This year, 227 professions are included on the list, a figure that has remained relatively stable in recent years. The list predominantly features technical roles such as industrial electromechanics technicians and construction site managers.

The nursing profession remains in short supply, as do accounting, heavy goods vehicle driving, hospitality staff, and farmworkers.

New additions to the list this year include train drivers, soldiers or sailors, beauticians, and personal assistants for individuals with disabilities.