Foster families for puppies urgently needed in Belgium

Labrador puppies. Credit: Openverse

The Belgian Centre for Assistance Dogs, which breeds and train guiding dogs, is urgently seeking families to foster puppies, as their training cannot commence without them.

Future assistance dogs stay with foster families from the age of eight weeks for around 14 months. During this time, the puppies are socialised to adjust to daily life, including exposure to sounds, traffic, people, and other animals - a critical process for their development.

The centre anticipates a new batch of puppies in the coming months, but the current number of foster families is insufficient.

It stresses that foster families do not need to be perfect but should offer stability, have enough time to care for a puppy for 14 months, and be willing to receive guidance from instructors. All expenses are covered by the organisation.

Anyone interested, or uncertain but curious, can register for an information session via the Belgian Centre for Assistance Dogs' website.