   
Booster vaccines already available for all Brussels residents
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 November, 2021
Latest News:
Booster vaccines already available for all Brussels residents...
Covid-19 decisions made ‘too hastily’, socialist leader argues...
Aggression against railway staff more than doubled since...
Intervention hotline 1722 activated following bad weather warnings...
Several rush hour train services to be scrapped...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    2
    Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    3
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    4
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    5
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    Share article:

    Booster vaccines already available for all Brussels residents

    Monday, 29 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    All residents of the Brussels-Capital Region from 18 years old can make an appointment for a third/booster dose against the coronavirus from this week.

    The Brussels authorities only started sending invitations for a booster dose to all healthcare staff last week, but have now extended the invitation to all adults in the region.

    “We have the capacity to already do that. So to everyone who is eligible: make your appointment,” Fatima Boudjaoui, spokesperson for the Joint Community Commission (Cocom), told The Brussels Times.

    “This way, we can be sure that all slots are filled and the available vaccines can be used,” she said. “We know from experience that the responses to the invitations are difficult to estimate, but the agendas of the vaccination centres can start filling up properly now.”

    However, the mandatory waiting times between the last dose and the third shot should be taken into account before booking an appointment, stressed Boudjaoui.

    For those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that waiting period is two months. For AstraZeneca, it is four months after the second dose, and for Pfizer and Moderna, it is six months after the last dose.

    Related News:

     

    “It is medically not recommended to get the booster dose before the stipulated term,” the Cocom said. “The vaccination posts will not be able to administer a booster if this term is not complete.”

    As the authorities are also still administering first and second doses, they strongly recommend making an appointment via BruVax or the call centre on 02/214 19 19.

    “It is important to bring your ID card (or residence card) and your Covid Safe Ticket or vaccination card to your appointment, in order to double-check the waiting times between doses,” Boudjaoui said.

    She explained that, with the reopening of the centre in the Military Hospital last week, Brussels now has a total of five operating vaccination centres, on top of a large number of decentralised vaccination points.

    “We now have about the same capacity as we did in May (when ten vaccination centres were open), but in a hybrid form of large centres and more local points,” Boudjaoui said.

    No priority groups

    For the whole of Belgium, the Interministerial Health Conference (IMC) decided over the weekend that invitations for the general population to receive a coronavirus booster vaccine will be sent out in the following days.

    The general population campaign for booster shots will not be based on priority groups but will instead be based on the previous vaccine administered and a person’s age, the IMC decided.

    People who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson have also already received an invitation for a booster dose, and those over 65 years old and healthcare workers are also receiving booster invites now.

    In total, that leaves roughly 4.5 million more adults who are eligible to receive a dose to strengthen vaccination immunity against the virus.

    The IMC stressed that sufficient vaccines are in stock and that, as a result, most adults will have had the opportunity to receive a booster vaccine by March 2022.

    Latest news

    Covid-19 decisions made ‘too hastily’, socialist leader argues
    The government is missing a "general lack of method" when it comes to how coronavirus fighting measures are decided on, according to the leader of ...
    Aggression against railway staff more than doubled since 2020
    In the first three quarters of 2021, the number of reports of aggression against national railway company SNCB's staff has more than doubled compared ...
    Intervention hotline 1722 activated following bad weather warnings
    Following bad weather warnings from Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI), the Federal Public Service (FPS) Home Affairs has ...
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    Up to ten peak time trains to and from Brussels will be temporarily cancelled starting from Monday, Belgian railway company SNCB announced this ...
    Thousands march in Brussels to raise awareness of violence against women
    More than 3,000 people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday afternoon for a national march to raise awareness of violence against women in ...
    Efficacy of vaccines against new variant known in a few weeks, virologist says
    The efficacy of the current coronavirus vaccines against the new Omicron variant will be clear in one to two weeks, Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst ...
    Scientists could have communicated better during pandemic, survey shows
    The majority of Flemish people continue to trust scientists, however, only half of them feel scientists communicated understandably during the ...
    Closing borders and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    As more cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are being reported across the world, more and more countries are imposing tougher travel ...
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    Europe's largest pop-up store for second-hand clothes is once again setting up shop in Ghent on Sunday, offering more than five tonnes of vintage ...
    Animal welfare in EU’s pork sector: What’s wrong?
    EU has put into place legislation to ensure that animal welfare conditions are respected in its agricultural policy but the breaches of its ...
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    Doctors have warned they will not follow the government's adapted testing strategy which would see vaccinated people who were in close contact with a ...
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    New digital speed cameras that are essentially invisible to the road user are being introduced on various roads and motorways in Flanders, Flemish ...