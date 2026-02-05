Man who barricaded himself in Brussels flat and set it on fire has died

Skyline of the city with several apartment buildings in Brussels, Thursday, 7 November 2024. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A man who barricaded himself inside an apartment near the Brussels Palais de Justice on Monday, which he had set on fire, died at the scene, the Brussels prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

On Monday 2 February, at around 13:45, police were called for a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment on Place Jean Jacobs. The man was reportedly armed with a knife and had allegedly made threats against the officers, according to Brussels prosecutor's office spokesperson Laura Demullier. He then allegedly set fire to the apartment.

The building was subsequently evacuated, and the suspect remained inside.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the suspect was found unconscious. "He died at the scene," the Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

During the intervention, a police officer suffered smoke inhalation, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Prosecutor's Office was informed and requested the presence of the Federal Judicial Police laboratory, a fire expert, and a forensic pathologist at the scene.

