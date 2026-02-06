Four families' complaint against Belgium's migration minister dismissed

Minister of Asylum and Migration, Social Integration and Major Cities Anneleen Van Bossuyt at a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 05 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Federal Public Prosecutor, Frédéric Van Leeuw, has decided not to pursue charges against the Minister of Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA), following a criminal complaint filed by four asylum-seeking families.

The complaint alleged that Van Bossuyt's directives subjected the families to "inhumane or degrading treatment" or, at the very least, amounted to a failure to assist people in danger.

In July 2025, the Flemish nationalist had decided to stop accommodating asylum seekers who had already been granted recognition in another European country.

Van Leeuw explained that criminal liability under the law is personal.

He further clarified that asylum policy decisions are made collectively by the Federal Government and implemented in collaboration with relevant administrative bodies.

Related News