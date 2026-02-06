Public transport remains disrupted in Wallonia due to union protest

Buses are parked at a depot of the Walloon public transport company Letec, on the first day of a strike of infinite duration, Monday 26 January 2026, in Nivelles. Belga /Benoit Doppagne

Public transport in Wallonia is still heavily disrupted on Friday following renewed dialogue between the management of LETEC and labour unions.

This marks the twelfth consecutive day of disruption for LETEC, Wallonia's public transport operator.

Unions launched a strike across the network on Monday, 26 January, to protest against austerity measures imposed by the Walloon Government.

On Thursday, talks between unions and management resumed in Jambes. During the meeting, it was agreed to temporarily suspend the planned reforms.

Friday morning saw staff meetings organised at depots to decide on the next steps for the strike action.