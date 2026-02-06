Diver killed in training accident in Wallonia

A diver died during a diving exercise in Tournai on Thursday evening. Emergency services could not save him.
Emergency services in Wallonia and Picardy were alerted Thursday evening at 20:30 to a diving accident at the Barges Quarry in Tournai.
A fire engine, a boat for the firefighters, a second boat for the divers, and a command vehicle were dispatched to the scene.
Located on Rue de St-Maur in Tournai, this quarry is frequented by several diving clubs. Divers come from both Belgium and northern France.
The circumstances of the tragedy are not yet known. The Tournai-Mons Public Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the incident.