Move over Paris – Europe's most romantic city is right here in Belgium

Forget the Eiffel Tower this Valentine's Day. For those in the know, the most romantic destination in Europe is right here in Belgium.

Often referred to as the "Venice of the North," Bruges offers a blend of gorgeous scenery and intimate charm that Paris can't match. From legendary "kissing bridges" to Duvel on tap, The Brussels Times has curated the ultimate one-day itinerary for couples looking to fall in love with the Venice of the North.

Bruges, or Brugge in Flemish, has long been seen as one of Europe's most picturesque cities. Bruges has been named Belgium’s most romantic city by various blogs and YouTube channels, and with Valentine's Day coming up, the Brussels Times has put together an itinerary for the most romantic day any couple could wish to spend in Bruges.

Stop one: Breakfast at The Spot Waffles & Pancakes

If you didn’t have time to eat breakfast, The Spot Waffles & Pancakes is a great option. The restaurant specialises in all sorts of waffles and pancakes, with both sweet and savoury options.

Stop two: A walk around Minnewater lake (the Lake of Love)

Minnewater Lake is known for its gorgeous views, surrounded by foliage, but its name reflects a tale of romance with a sad twist attached to it. The legend of Minna and the Minnewater is a story of Minna, a young woman who falls deeply in love with Stromberg, a warrior from a neighbouring clan.

Her father, disapproving of the match, arranges for her to marry a man of his own choosing. To escape this forced union, Minna runs off into the thick forests surrounding the city of Bruges. When Stromberg returns from a battle and learns of her flight, he intensely searches for her, only to find her exhausted and near death. She tragically dies in his arms at the water's edge.

Stromberg then decides to honour their love by creating a unique resting place for her. He dams the river, buries Minna in the dry riverbed, and then releases the water to flow over her grave forever.

He placed a stone inscribed with "Minna-water" at the site, giving the lake its name. Today, the Minnewater is known as the Lake of Love, and local lore suggests that any couple who crosses the bridge together will be blessed with eternal love.

Stop three: A kiss on Boniface Bridge

The Boniface Bridge, yet another bridge for lovers, known as Bonifaciusbrug in Flemish, is well-known for its romantic vibe and stunning views. Despite looking medieval, it is one of the city's youngest bridges, constructed in 1910.

The Boniface Bridge has come to be referred to as the “Kissing Bridge” because of the local legend that states whoever you see crossing the bridge first will be the one you marry.

Stop four: Lunch at Frituur de Gentpoorte

It would be wise to eat something before moving on to your next activity. Look no further than Frituur de Gentpoorte, a traditional Belgian fry shop located near the centre of Bruges.

Stop five: An afternoon beer at the Duvelorium Belgian Beer Bar

The Duvelorium offers a scenic view from its terrace overlooking the Grote Markt. You can choose from a variety of the most iconic Belgian beers, including: Duvel Duvel 666, La Chouffe, Cherry Chouffe, Liefmans Fruitesse on the Rocks N'Ice, Chouffe - winter beer, Vedett Extra White, Maredsous 8, and Bel Pils.

If you are a big Duvel fan, Duvelorium is also one of the few places in the world that offers the beer on tap, so it’s up to enthusiasts to see if they can taste the difference.

Stop six: A cruise along the iconic canals of Bruges

Bruges is world-famous for its canals, and taking a boat tour is not only romantic but also a way of experiencing the city from an entirely new perspective. You can embark from one of the five landing spots, all located in the centre of Bruges.

The tour lasts for half an hour, with the captain taking you to the most beautiful spots along the canals between Jan van Eyck Square and the Beguinage. Tickets cost only €15, so you can’t really go wrong with this activity.

Stop seven: eating chocolate and drinking warm drinks

After the boat tour, you will likely want to warm up, and what better way is there to do so aside from trying freshly made chocolate and having a warm beverage at Sukerbyc, a family-owned chocolate atelier located in the centre of Bruges.

Beyond its wide selection of sweets, the shop offers a complete sensory experience through its sister establishment, Tearoom De Proeverie, located directly across the street. Visitors can pair Sukerbuyc’s famous chocolates with house-made hot chocolate or afternoon tea in a cozy, traditional setting.

Stop eight: dinner at De Vlaamsche Pot

After warming up at Sukerbyc and going back out to wander Bruges medieval streets, you will have likely worked up an appetite. In that case, De Vlaamsche Pot has you covered. The restaurant offers a great variety of traditional Flemish dishes as well as a great variety of drinks and desserts.

It’s important to note that people under the age of 14 are not permitted to dine in the restaurant, and there is also no wifi. These rules are in order to promote being engaged in the moment, making it the perfect place to dine with your significant other.

Stop nine: After dinner, drinks at 't Poatersgat

If you're not exhausted after wandering the city all day, it’s definitely worth rounding off your day in Bruges with a trip to 't Poatersgat, a candlelit cellar bar with a spacious underground, perfect for escaping the winter wind and rain.

