Belgium in Brief: Epstein, Belgium and the stench that won’t go away

Credit: Belga/US

Hello from Avenue Louise.

To end the week, you’ve got me, Katie Westwood, back in the BIB hotseat, bringing you my pick of the stories in today’s Brussels Times.

Our lead story – a deep-dive on paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his links to Belgium – makes bleak but vital reading.

The disgraced ex-European Commissioner Peter Mandelson recently described his old friend Epstein as “like dog muck” stuck on your shoe – “the smell never goes away”. There are dozens of people in Belgium who might make the same lament this week as evidence of their links to the late sex offender comes to light.

Following the release of millions of new files relating to Epstein, investigative journalists like our own Dylan Carter began trawling through the documents. Dylan found a number of disturbing links between Epstein and Belgium, including financial deals, elite ties and 'scouting' of young women.

Separately, Brussels Times News Editor Ugo Realfonzo looked at an eye-popping exchange – also dredged from the Epstein files – between Epstein and Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to US President Donald Trump.

In one message, Bannon claimed to have brought down the Belgian government back in 2018. You can read Ugo’s piece here.

Something for the weekend

On a significantly lighter note, reporter Léa Huppe looks at how an incredible Euromillions win has turned a sleepy Flemish village into a global media sensation, as 21 of its inhabitants shared an enormous jackpot prize between them.

They clearly don’t need to count their pennies any more, but for the rest of us, tips on where to make the most of our money are always welcome. If you’re thinking of investing in property in Brussels, check out Maïthé Chini’s piece on recent real estate trends in the city and the best communes for those on a tight budget.

Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a fascinating Brussels Times event taking place later this month: Will AI take your job, and what happens if it does?

Live at Flagey Theatre on 17 February with one of the world’s leading thinkers on Universal Basic Income, we explore whether freedom is still possible in the age of Big Tech.

Bye for now and have a wonderful weekend!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Newly released documents expose Jeffrey Epstein’s deep connections to Belgium, including financial deals, elite ties, and 'scouting' of young women. Read more.

The Epstein files leak has revealed former White House strategist Steve Bannon claiming the fall of the Belgian Government in 2018. Read more.

Buying a house in the Brussels-Capital Region became €50,000 more expensive over the past five years, according to the latest figures from the Federation of Notaries (Fednot). Read more.

With 186 nationalities and hundreds of languages spoken, Brussels is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world. Read more.

The plane was brought to a halt before taking off, and all 165 passengers were evacuated. Read more.

An image of a man with his head between a woman's legs, displayed on the facade of an independent cultural centre in Brussels, is not leaving passersby indifferent. Read more.

A single EuroMillions ticket bought in the village turned 21 friends into multimillionaires overnight. Read more.