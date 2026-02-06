More showers on Friday ahead of fairly sunny weekend

Brussels Grote Markt/Grand Place. Credit: Belga/Philip De Smet

Friday afternoon will be very cloudy in Belgium, with occasional showers moving in from the southwest, according to the latest forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Temperatures will range from 4°C in the High Fens to 11°C in the western region, close to the French border. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south to southeast, later shifting to the south to southwest.

During Friday evening and part of the night, a few showers might linger over the country before the weather turns dry across all regions. Broad clear spells are expected in the centre and south of Belgium, but low clouds and fog are forecast for areas south of the Sambre-Meuse valley. Night-time temperatures will drop to between 4°C and 7°C, with a light to moderate south-southwesterly wind.

The weekend is expected to be more favourable. On Saturday, the day will start with fairly sunny weather, followed by some cloud build-up in the afternoon, though conditions should remain largely dry.

On Sunday, alternating clear spells and clouds are predicted, with only a small chance of isolated light showers.

Maximum temperatures over the weekend will hover between 7°C and 12°C.