Walking through Edenya: A behind-the-scenes glimpse at Pairi Daiza’s new tropical world

I stepped inside Edenya, Pairi Daiza's much-anticipated new park, without quite knowing what to expect.

I was there the day before its official opening, while parts of the site were still under construction, pathways not yet fully settled, final details being adjusted behind the scenes.

Largest greenhouse in the world

Beneath a vast four-hectare glass canopy – the largest tropical greenhouse ever built in the world, Edenya feels like an enclosed continent. Stretching 206 metres long, 192 metres wide and rising 24 metres high, the park is vast.

You can't fault the ambition of the owners. It's a real treat for the senses. Crystal-clear rivers wind their way through dense jungle before opening onto a sun-drenched beach. When they market it as "three ecosystems in one", they're not kidding around.

Animals appeared where I least expected them. A jaguar dissolved into the greenery, barely visible until it moved. As I wandered, I spotted lemurs and monkeys hiding in the trees.

There are 230 species now resident in the new park, forming what is said to be the largest covered zoological ecosystem in the world. While not everyone is a fan of seeing animals enclosed away from their native habitats, Pairi Daiza has taken concrete actions to preserve endangered species through its conservation programmes.

In my view, one of the most impressive spaces is the Butterfly Garden. The valley opens onto a vast dome teeming with colour and movement. Beneath the 1,500 m² cupola, thousands of butterflies - cobalt blue, amber, and emerald - flutter freely. Some even venture close enough to land on visitors.

Diverse plant life

Plant life dominates Edenya in spectacular fashion. Nearly 1,800 plant species are cultivated here - a world record for a tropical greenhouse – including the mythical cocotier de mer, usually seen only in a handful of places in Asia, and two direct descendants of the original Buddha tree.

Underwater restaurant

The Abyss, Europe’s only fully subaquatic restaurant, is scheduled to open here on 21 February at the same time as the resort.

Guests will be able to enjoy a meal with manatees, sharks and fish drifting past the windows. If you would rather eat unaccompanied, you can go to Sandy Beach, the nearby self-service restaurant.

88 new accommodation units

Part of the project includes the expansion of the Pairi Daiza Resort. The new development adds 88 accommodation units across seven distinct suite types, bringing the total number of overnight options in the park to 209. With these additions, Pairi Daiza now claims to host the largest underwater hotel complex in the world.

The suites offer a range of experiences, from rooms overlooking jaguars, tapirs, giant otters, sharks, and manatees to cabins perched high in the forest canopy. All rooms are designed to allow guests to observe the animals both day and night, which, according to Pairi Daiza, creates a "fully immersive connection with the ecosystem".

Pauline Boisdenghien, Operational Director of the resort, told The Brussels Times: “Every element, from the placement of the rooms to the smallest plants, is designed so that visitors feel completely immersed in Edenya." Pauline Boisdhengien. Credit: The Brussels Times/Léa Huppe

She also stresses the exclusivity of certain lodgings: “Some suites offer a face-to-face experience with the animals, like the jaguars or manatees.”

Challenged on the welfare of the animals, she says: “Animal well-being is at the heart of everything we do. Guests are close enough to observe, but our design and rules ensure the animals remain comfortable and stress-free.”

Extra fee for Edenya

If there is one downside to Edenya, it is the additional fee required to access the new world at Pairi Daiza. When the greenhouse officially opens this weekend, visitors should note that entry costs an extra €5 for members and €7 for non-members, on top of the standard park ticket. Tickets must be reserved in advance, but once inside, guests are free to explore at their leisure.