No trains between Haren and Brussels-Luxembourg this weekend

Illustrative image of an SNCB-NMBS train at the station in Brussels. Credits: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

There will be no trains running between Haren and Brussels-Luxembourg this coming weekend.

Infrabel announced plans to replace approximately 2 kilometres of overhead line on the eastern ring line between Evere and Haren on 7 and 8 February.

This is "important work to ensure the continued punctuality and regularity of train traffic."

Two tracks will be unusable as a result. Alternatively, travellers in the region can use the bus or tram. A train ticket will be valid for this weekend.

All information is available via the online journey planner and the SNCB-NMBS website.