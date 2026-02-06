An illustrative image of a TikTok application on a phone. Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has ordered the Chinese digital platform TikTok to review its "addictive" practice, or face a maximum 6% of the company's global turnover fine.

The Commission's preliminary investigation found that TikTok's algorithm exploits users' psychological vulnerabilities, putting their brains on "autopilot" and reducing their capacity for self-control, hence breaching the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

The decision sets a precedent for a legal standard regarding the "addictive design" targeting perpetual scrolling, autoplay, push notifications, and a highly personalised recommendation system.

The Commission believes that TikTok neglected the risks to the mental health of minors, ignoring critical indicators such as how often the app is opened or used at night.

The existing mitigation measures are insufficient to counter the tool's highly addictive nature, stressed a senior European official who preferred to remain anonymous.

For example, screen time limits on the platform are easily circumvented with a simple pre-established code, such as 1234. The executive branch cited a French parliamentary report showing that 8% of children aged 12 to 15 spent more than five hours a day on the app.

While the focus is on minors, the Commission's concerns also extend to "vulnerable young adults," a separate risk category defined in the DSA.

At this stage, the Commission believes TikTok must disable perpetual scrolling, implement effective "screen breaks," including overnight, and modify its recommendation system.

"Social media addiction can have detrimental effects on the mental development of children and adolescents," emphasised Commission Vice-President Henna Virkkunen. "The DSA holds platforms responsible for the effects they may have on their users. In Europe, we enforce our legislation to protect our children and citizens online."

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, now has the right to respond to these findings. If the violation is confirmed, the fine could reach 6% of its global revenue.

The Commission is also examining whether TikTok effectively prevents minors from lying about their age. The "rabbit hole" effect is also being investigated as well, referring to the algorithm trapping users by suggesting videos deemed relevant to their interests.

TikTok disagrees with the European Commission's preliminary conclusion that the app is addictive and the company is doing too little to address it. The findings are "completely inaccurate and a completely worthless representation of our platform," the TikTok response read.

TikTok also said it will take "all possible steps" to challenge the findings.

Related News