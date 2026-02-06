Belgium's flagbearer misses opening ceremony of Winter Olympics due to train delays

Athlete Maximilien Drion pictured during the annual training camp of Team Belgium. Credit: Eric Lalmand/Belga

Maximilien Drion was unable to carry the Belgian flag at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Friday evening due to train delays.

The Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (COIB) announced late on Friday that Drion would be unable to arrive in time for the ceremony at San Siro stadium, scheduled to begin at 20:00.

Drion, aged 28 and originally from Uccle, was expected to lead the Belgian delegation alongside short-track speed skater Hanne Desmet. He had travelled from Switzerland, where he resides, intending to reach Milan on Friday afternoon and return home on Saturday.

According to the COIB, train connection issues left Drion without viable alternatives to make it to the event on time.

In a video posted on the COIB’s social media platforms, Drion shared his regret over the situation. “Unfortunately, one of my trains was cancelled, and I cannot arrive in Milan in time. I’m on my way back home but I send all my support to Hanne, who will carry the flag on her own.”

Drion is now heading home to begin preparations for his competition. He is set to arrive in Bormio on Tuesday, 17 February, ahead of his ski mountaineering event, which begins on Thursday, 19 February.

Hanne Desmet is serving as Belgium’s sole flag-bearer during the opening ceremony at San Siro stadium. While the main attention is focused on Milan, simultaneous ceremonies will also take place in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo.

