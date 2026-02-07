Brussels Airport faces long waiting times for non-EU flights due to technical issues

Illustration picture shows a customs officer performing a passport control at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem. Credit: Belga

A technical issue affecting border checks at Brussels Airport for non-Schengen flights since Friday evening remains unresolved, an airport spokesperson confirmed on Saturday morning.

The problem involves electronic gates, which are currently out of service, causing all passport checks to be conducted manually. This has led to longer waiting times for travellers.

The federal police are working to resolve the issue, but the airport has not yet provided details on the exact nature of the technical problem. Travellers are advised to proceed quickly to passport control and to arrive at the airport three hours before departure for non-Schengen flights, the airport says.

The issue began at 18:30 on Friday and impacts electronic control lanes used by European passport holders arriving from countries outside the Schengen Zone. These controls normally allow expedited processing for European travellers but are currently redirecting all passengers, both European and non-European, to manual checks, resulting in queues.

