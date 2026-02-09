Belgium in Brief: If at first you don't succeed...

Credit: Belga

Bonjour à toutes et tous, hallo iedereen!

The weekend's sun might have left us, but today you've got me, Maïthé Chini, in your inbox to shine a light on some of the great stories on the front page of The Brussels Times today – and also give you a second chance to read some of the pieces you might have missed when you were enjoying the weather.

In case you are still following the increasingly desperate attempts to form a new Regional Government in Brussels, talks have resumed. This time, MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez has (again) taken control – despite not living in Brussels – and invited six other parties to restart negotiations.

The seven parties at the table are the same ones that initially tried to form the coalition after the elections in June 2024. According to Bouchez, a government could be formed "within days". If they succeed, it will be almost like the past 600 government-less days didn't happen.

If they don't succeed, however, some of them might want to start looking into a different career path. Coincidentally, The Brussels Times compiled a handy guide on what you can expect and do if you lose your job in Belgium – especially in light of the Federal Government's recent unemployment reforms.

Remaining in the job-o-sphere, Belgium has relaxed its tax regime for expats, making it even more attractive for inbound taxpayers. You can find out here if the changes affect you, and how you can benefit.

Last week, one of our interns, Kosmos Khoroshavin, went on an adventure to the Circularium in Anderlecht – an ecosystem of local creatives, businesses and community coming together, all hidden in plain sight. I invite you to read his article and discover this great urban experiment along with him.

And while it may seem like a long way away, Valentine's Day is sneaking up on all of us – but not on our other intern Vicente Torre Hovelson. He went to Bruges and created an ultimate one-day itinerary for couples looking to fall in love in and/or with Belgium's little Venice of the North.

But if you're looking for friends instead of love, Vicente has got you covered as well. He met with Gabriele Mogni, the man behind EuroMeet. You can read all about it here.

Before I leave, don't miss out on our event next week:

Freedom in the Age of the Algorithm

A technology superclass is taking over, while a new global underclass looms as inequality surges and algorithms displace work. Can humanity secure a fair share of this new economic order? And if not, what comes next? Live at Flagey Theatre on 17 February with one of the world’s leading thinkers on Universal Basic Income, we explore these questions and more.

