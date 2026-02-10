Belgium in Brief: Bang for your buck in Brussels

Today you’ve got me, Katie Westwood, holding the pen on our Belgium in Brief newsletter, giving you my pick of the day’s stories on The Brussels Times website.

When I first arrived in Brussels in 2014, one of my favourite pastimes was gazing in wonder at the windows of estate agents in the city, entranced by what to me seemed like bargain property prices.

My poor, London-addled brain could scarcely comprehend being able to buy a spacious flat with a balcony in a safe part of the city for a fraction of the price of a similar property in the British capital.

These days, things aren’t quite what they were in the heady days of 2014. The combination of mounting interest rates and the increased cost of living fuelled by high energy and food prices means many young people struggle to get on the property ladder in Belgium.

Still, Brussels remains relatively affordable compared to most major European capitals, and depending on which part of the city you choose to live in, you can still get a lot of bang for your buck here.

Taking the average price of an apartment in Brussels as his baseline, our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin looked into what kind of apartment you can expect to buy in some of the city’s most popular communes with a €300,000 budget.

But maybe you’re sick of city living. If so, you could do worse than making a beeline for Thimister-Clermont in Liège Province, where local authorities are literally paying people to move there in a bid to revivify an ageing population.

Elsewhere, our Political Editor Maïthé Chini wrote about Bart De Wever’s fighting talk over Brussels. The prime minister said he could "work miracles" if only he were allowed to be put in charge of the Brussels-Capital Region for five years.

So is it time to untether De Wever and let him loose on the capital? As Maïthé explains, things are never that simple in Belgium.

Lastly, don't miss out on our event next week: Freedom in the Age of the Algorithm

A technology superclass is taking over, while a new global underclass looms as inequality surges and algorithms displace work. Can humanity secure a fair share of this new economic order? And if not, what comes next? Live at Flagey Theatre on 17 February with one of the world’s leading thinkers on Universal Basic Income, we explore these questions and more.

